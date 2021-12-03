Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000.

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

