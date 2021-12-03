Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,224,300 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 1,664,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $32.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

