Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will announce sales of $14.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the highest is $15.70 million. Greenbrook TMS reported sales of $9.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $53.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.80 million, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $88.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Clarus Securities cut their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Shares of GBNH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth $7,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

