Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.95 Million

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will announce sales of $14.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the highest is $15.70 million. Greenbrook TMS reported sales of $9.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $53.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.80 million, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $88.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Clarus Securities cut their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Shares of GBNH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth $7,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.