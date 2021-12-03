Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $234.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.33. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $145.45 million during the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.