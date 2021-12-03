Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

