Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $599.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $631.00 and a 200-day moving average of $636.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $447.82 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

