Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.81 and a 200-day moving average of $190.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.