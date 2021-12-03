Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 2,572,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $2,108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 503,938 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $945.30 million, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

UEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.