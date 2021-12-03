Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $79.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GEF. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE GEF opened at $62.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

