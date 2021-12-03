Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $23.59 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.