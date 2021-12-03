Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $117.18 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80.
In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $242,592.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.86.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
