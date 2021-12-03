Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $117.18 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $242,592.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guidewire Software stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

