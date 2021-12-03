Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $117.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guidewire Software stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.