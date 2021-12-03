Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $117.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guidewire Software stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

