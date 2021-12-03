Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.55

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $6.11. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 64,572 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a P/E ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GURE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gulf Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gulf Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

