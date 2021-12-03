H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

HNNMY stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.28. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.