H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.73. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 6,629 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $151.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.85%.

H2O Innovation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

