Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Update

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Hailiang Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hailiang Education Group stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064. The company has a market capitalization of $489.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02. Hailiang Education Group has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

