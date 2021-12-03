Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HMSO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 31.59 ($0.41) on Friday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.52.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.