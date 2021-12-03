Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Hanger worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Hanger by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $17.05 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

