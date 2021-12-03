Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after buying an additional 724,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,366,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

