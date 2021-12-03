Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

HVRRY stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.91. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

