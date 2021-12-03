HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $134.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BPMC. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.53. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,544,000 after buying an additional 51,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,151,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,896,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.