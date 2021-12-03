Head-To-Head Analysis: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and New York City REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New York City REIT $62.90 million 1.43 -$40.96 million ($4.19) -1.64

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York City REIT.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A New York City REIT -93.78% -14.17% -6.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and New York City REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $24.71, suggesting a potential upside of 48.77%. New York City REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.35%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Summary

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust beats New York City REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

