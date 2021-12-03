Head-To-Head Comparison: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) vs. Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Asensus Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 12.84 -$6.84 million ($0.02) -370.00 Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 96.86 -$59.31 million ($0.34) -3.85

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asensus Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sensus Healthcare and Asensus Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00 Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Asensus Surgical has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.34%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -0.95% -0.87% -0.68% Asensus Surgical -879.52% -30.34% -27.40%

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Asensus Surgical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

