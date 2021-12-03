Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,619. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

