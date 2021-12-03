HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.44 ($86.87).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.30. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €57.66 ($65.52) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.