Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Down 25.9% in November

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 339,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,552. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $840.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 146,776 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth about $5,755,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 252.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

