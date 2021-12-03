Hess (NYSE:HES) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Hess (NYSE:HES) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.