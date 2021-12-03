Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. 504,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,173,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.