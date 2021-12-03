Hibbett Sports, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) announced a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

