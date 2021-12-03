Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.700-$11.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.85-2.02 EPS.

Shares of HIBB traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. 1,329,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,405. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.83.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.