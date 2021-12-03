Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Trading 4.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $142.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hilton Worldwide traded as high as $138.20 and last traded at $136.24. Approximately 52,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,228,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.96.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLT. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $7,297,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 61.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

