HoDooi Price Tops $0.0436 on Top Exchanges (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064226 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,551.62 or 0.08011878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00092603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,762.51 or 0.99914921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002780 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.