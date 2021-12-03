Hoese & Co LLP Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.93. 20,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

