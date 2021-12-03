Hoese & Co LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hoese & Co LLP lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. 29,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,740. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.