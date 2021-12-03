Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,721. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

