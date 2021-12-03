Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.93

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.42%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

