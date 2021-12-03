H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,401.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,866,572.38. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,353,400.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.27.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

