Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

HTHT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.02.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

