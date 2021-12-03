Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $12.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 48.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 441,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,272 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 84.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 78,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $2,864,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,103. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.34. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

