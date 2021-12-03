Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

HSON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $28.09. 892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,056. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

