Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 177,578 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $401,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.