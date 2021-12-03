Huobi Token (HT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $9.67 or 0.00017096 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $114.35 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00238744 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,308,566 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.