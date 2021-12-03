Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0771

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Hush has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $803,876.48 and approximately $35.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.73 or 0.00401437 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00176666 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00096580 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003960 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars.

