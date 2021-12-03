Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Gap Up to $77.83

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.83, but opened at $82.90. Hyatt Hotels shares last traded at $81.76, with a volume of 2,145 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on H. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

