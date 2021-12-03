HyperDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.69 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $75.69 million and $8.35 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00240813 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00087093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

