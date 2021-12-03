ichi.farm Price Tops $3.92 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00091923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.92 or 0.07848976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.69 or 0.99884580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002767 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

