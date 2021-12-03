ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Up 38.6% in November

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,010,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the October 31st total of 23,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

IBN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 10,195,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,127,519. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $22.14.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 342,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.