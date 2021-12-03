Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 486,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 492,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of IDRA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

