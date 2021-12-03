IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $223,420,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $599.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $631.00 and a 200-day moving average of $636.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $447.82 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

